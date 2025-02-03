GEEPAS 1.1L Spot Cleaner & Carpet Washer

✅ POWERFUL SUCTION: Equipped with a 400W motor that effectively removes stubborn stains from carpets, upholstery, stairs, and pet beds, saving you time and effort, restoring freshness to your home.

✅ DUAL TANK DESIGN: Separate tanks for clean water (1.1L) and dirty water (0.5L) ensure hassle-free filling and emptying, allowing you to clean longer without interruption and keeps clean and dirty water separate

✅ TWO CLEANING HEADS: Includes a brush head for general cleaning and an angled head for precision cleaning and hard-to-reach areas, offering versatility to handle different cleaning tasks.

✅ PORTABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT: The compact design with a built-in handle allows for easy movement around your home, ensuring comfortable cleaning without strain and convenient storage for quick clean-ups, enhancing overall cleaning efficiency.