GEEPAS Rechargeable Lint Remover - White

✅ REVIVE YOUR OLD GARMENTS QUICK AND EFFICIENTLY - Suitable for all types of garments and fabrics, effortlessly remove pills, fuzz, and bobbles from sweaters, jerseys, blankets, bed sheets, couches, and more. Our electric fabric shaver features a powerful electric motor that drives stainless steel blades, ensuring quick removal of fuzz and pills from your clothes.

✅ SMOOTH FIT TO PROTECT CLOTHES - The Geepas Lint Remover is designed with a smooth fit to protect your clothes securely. Its gentle operation ensures that your garments are not damaged during the lint removal process, keeping your fabrics in top condition.

✅ STAINLESS STEEL BLADE AND MESH - It is equipped with a high-quality stainless-steel blade and mesh, ensuring effective and gentle removal of lint and fuzz from your clothes. The child protection & automatic stop feature prevents the device from operating without the protective cover in place.

✅ DIGITAL DISPLAY AND LARGE DETACHABLE DUST BOX - The digital display allows you to see the power level and running status at a glance, enabling you to monitor the remaining power at any time. The removable and visible enlarged lint collector container makes your work easier and more convenient.

✅ RECHARGEABLE LI BATTERY, 2-YEAR WARRANTY - The lint remover features a 1200mAh Li battery with a running time of 2 hours and a full charge time of 2-3 hours. It supports convenient one-button operation and can be charged with a Type-C charger.