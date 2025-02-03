Marketplace.
image 1 of GEEPAS 11-in-1 Rechargeable Trimmer - Red

GEEPAS 11-in-1 Rechargeable Trimmer - Red

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Western International Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

GEEPAS 11-in-1 Rechargeable Trimmer - Red
✅ 11 in 1 ULTIMATE GROOMING KIT - Precision shaving system design including beard/hair/nose trimmer,body groomer. The package comes with 11 accessories, everything you need to get started on the grooming. It includes a Precision trimmer head Ear/Nose trimmer, Hair Clipper, Micro Head Shaver, Beard Trimmer, Cleaning Brush, BS Adaptor, 4 Coms for Hair clipper (3mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm), 1 comb for beard trimmer.✅ WASHABLE TRIMMER - Fully washable design for easy cleaning. For best results, let it dry naturally and take on protective cover after each use. Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them. As they are waterproof.✅ QUICK CHARGE, LONGER BATTERY LIFE - This device charges really fast. A single complete charge requires only 2 hours. It has a working time of 1 hour (up to 20 uses) while giving a fade-free powerful performance. Long-lasting lithium battery is perfect for travelling.✅ MOVING & STANDING BLADES RUN TOGETHER - The stainless steel moving and standing blades with precision gap, deep close to the skin, more pruning and low-friction heat, doesn’t produce high-temperature scalded your skin.✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY.
Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here