GEEPAS 11-in-1 Rechargeable Trimmer - Red

✅ 11 in 1 ULTIMATE GROOMING KIT - Precision shaving system design including beard/hair/nose trimmer,body groomer. The package comes with 11 accessories, everything you need to get started on the grooming. It includes a Precision trimmer head Ear/Nose trimmer, Hair Clipper, Micro Head Shaver, Beard Trimmer, Cleaning Brush, BS Adaptor, 4 Coms for Hair clipper (3mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm), 1 comb for beard trimmer.

✅ WASHABLE TRIMMER - Fully washable design for easy cleaning. For best results, let it dry naturally and take on protective cover after each use. Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them. As they are waterproof.

✅ QUICK CHARGE, LONGER BATTERY LIFE - This device charges really fast. A single complete charge requires only 2 hours. It has a working time of 1 hour (up to 20 uses) while giving a fade-free powerful performance. Long-lasting lithium battery is perfect for travelling.

✅ MOVING & STANDING BLADES RUN TOGETHER - The stainless steel moving and standing blades with precision gap, deep close to the skin, more pruning and low-friction heat, doesn’t produce high-temperature scalded your skin.

✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY.