GEEPAS Digital Kitchen Scale - Silver

✅ A VARIETY OF UNITS – Geepas portable food scale is built with high precision sensors to provide the most accurate weight readings. Refined accuracy 0.1g / 0.01 oz, up to a weight range of 11lb/5kg. You can choose between ml/fl’oz to measure liquids, with a division of 1g/0.1oz and capacity of 11lb/5kg. Provided with 2pcsx1.5V AAA Batteries.(Not Included)

✅ MULTI-FUNCTION, INTELLIGENT & PORTABLE DESIGN: This digital kitchen weighing scales have multiple functions and features. Not just food weighing scales, they also have overload warning, auto-off function to preserve battery life and low battery alerts. The stylish, slimline design of our digital food scales makes them portable and easy to store.

✅ TARE FUNCTION, EASY CLEAN: The convenient TARE function allows you to measure multiple ingredients in one container easily. You can easily reset the weight to zero after each new ingredient to add and measure new ingredients. Our digital kitchen scales is made with a stainless-steel surface for easy cleaning and maintenance.

✅ ACCURACY AT IT'S FINEST, LED DISPLAY: Built with high precision sensors and an LED display(41x18mm) that's clear and easy to read, so you can weigh your food and ingredients accurately. Quickly convert your measurements by tapping the UNIT button at any time to switch between grams, imperial ounces, pounds or even millilitres.

✅ STAINLESS STEEL TOP PANEL, ULTRA-SLIM DESIGN - Features a slim shape with functionality and reliability. Finished with hygienic stainless steel which makes easy cleaning, with a simple wipe and prevents fingerprints. Also, such a panel boasts a stylish design that can perfectly fit the style of the kitchen.