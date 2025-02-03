GEEPAS Analog Alarm Clock - White White

✅ LOUD ALARM BELL: Begin your day with a bang! The Geepas Bell Alarm Clock boasts a loud alarm bell that ensures you never miss your wake-up call. Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality.

✅ USER-FRIENDLY AND EASILY READABLE: Simple to set up and operate, making it accessible for all, including the elderly and children. Featuring a large dial and a clear face, time can be effortlessly read.

✅ LUMINOUS COATED ARMS: The luminous coated arms ensure that you can check the time without fumbling in low-light conditions.

✅ CONVENIENT BATTERY OPERATION: Powered by 2 AA batteries (not included), the Geepas Alarm Clock offers the flexibility to place it anywhere in your bedroom without the hassle of cords or searching for power outlets.

✅ DURABLE & A PREFERRED GIFT CHOICE: The alarm clock is made of durable plastic which can be placed around your bed for years. The exquisite small alarm clock is also an ideal gift for family and friends. The travel alarm clock is suitable as a surprise for daily gifts such as birthday gifts, Mother's Day gifts, Father's Day gifts, and Christmas gifts!