GEEPAS Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black

✅ CERAMIC PLATES- With ceramic smooth glide coated plates, the straightener delivers 4x more protection, extra shine and less static And helps distribute heat evenly over the plates for smoother, consistently straight results.

✅ ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, FITS ALL HAIR TYPES Temperature range of 180 -210°C, allowing you to change the temperature to suit your preference; whatever temperature you choose, it will be ready to use.

✅ SWIVEL CORD, FLOATING PLATE - With longer length floating plates you can straighten more hair in one stroke; 360° swivel cord prevents tangling and make it more convenience to style your hair from any angle.

✅ EFFORTLESS STRAIGHTENING: The enhanced smooth ceramic plates enables smooth sliding through your hair, with no tugging; the temperature settings (180-210) ideally matches the condition of your hair and your styling needs;

✅ ERGONOMIC DESIGN: A distinct grip shape which comfortably fits in your hand; easy-to-fit oval shape, slanted cut for smooth rotation, thumb holder for easy holding, slim head easily reaches roots.