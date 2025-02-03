Marketplace.
image 1 of GEEPAS Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black

GEEPAS Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Western International Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

GEEPAS Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black
✅ CERAMIC PLATES- With ceramic smooth glide coated plates, the straightener delivers 4x more protection, extra shine and less static And helps distribute heat evenly over the plates for smoother, consistently straight results.✅ ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, FITS ALL HAIR TYPES Temperature range of 180 -210°C, allowing you to change the temperature to suit your preference; whatever temperature you choose, it will be ready to use.✅ SWIVEL CORD, FLOATING PLATE - With longer length floating plates you can straighten more hair in one stroke; 360° swivel cord prevents tangling and make it more convenience to style your hair from any angle.✅ EFFORTLESS STRAIGHTENING: The enhanced smooth ceramic plates enables smooth sliding through your hair, with no tugging; the temperature settings (180-210) ideally matches the condition of your hair and your styling needs;✅ ERGONOMIC DESIGN: A distinct grip shape which comfortably fits in your hand; easy-to-fit oval shape, slanted cut for smooth rotation, thumb holder for easy holding, slim head easily reaches roots.
Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here