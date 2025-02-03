GEEPAS 1200W Dry Iron - White

✅POWERFUL 1200W, NON-STICK COATING PLATE - Super smooth Non-Stick Coating and 1200W power for an extra glide & a beautiful crease free finish for effortless ironing across all fabrics. It is lightweight as compared to other Irons.

✅ ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT CONTROL & INDICATOR LIGHT – You can easily set the thermostat to the required temperature, and the LED light tells you when the iron is set at the necessary temperature.

✅ SLIM TIP, FABRIC GUIDE - The iron has a sleek, streamlined design with button groove for easy manoeuvrability round fastenings and hard to reach areas.

✅ERGONOMIC HANDLE, EASY STORAGE - Comfortable ergonomic textured handle for an easy grip and for storage, wrap power cord around the heel rest and store easily. ABS & PP MATERIAL Build.

✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY INCLUDED