GEEPAS 1.7L Digital Electric Kettle, 2200W - Black

Elevate your kitchen experience with this sleek and efficient Digital Electric Kettle. With a powerful 2200W heating element, this 1.7L cordless jug kettle brings water to a boil swiftly, saving you valuable time. Its one-touch digital display allows for precise control over your boiling preferences, featuring 5 adjustable temperature settings to suit all your hot beverage needs, from delicate teas to robust coffees. The kettle’s advanced boil-dry protection ensures safety by automatically shutting off when there’s insufficient water, preventing any damage. Its double-wall construction not only enhances energy efficiency but also keeps the exterior cool to the touch, minimizing risk of burns. Designed in a black finish, this kettle complements any kitchen décor while providing practical functionality. The keep warm function maintains your water at the desired temperature for up to 2 hours, perfect for those moments when you need an extra cup. Enjoy the convenience and style of this digital electric kettle, a perfect blend of modern technology and everyday practicality.
Cordless Jug KettleOne Touch Digital DisplayBoil-Dry ProtectionDouble Wall Construction5 Temperature SettingsKeep Warm Function
