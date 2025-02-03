Marketplace.
image 1 of GEEPAS 45W Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black

GEEPAS 45W Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.99

£23.99/each

Sold and sent by Western International Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

GEEPAS 45W Ceramic Hair Straighteners - Black
✅ LED INDICATOR LIGHT, CERAMIC PLATES- With ceramic smooth glide coated plates, the straightener delivers 4x more protection, extra shine and less static. A small LED indicator light to know the device operation.✅ ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, FITS ALL HAIR TYPES - Temperature range of 230°C, allowing you to change the temperature to suit your preference; whatever temperature you choose, it will be ready to use.✅ SWIVEL CORD, LOCKABLE HANDLE - The handle is easily lockable and has heat protection. With longer length floating plates you can straighten more hair in one stroke; 360° swivel cord prevents tangling and make it more convenience to style your hair from any angle.✅ PTC HEATER, HANGING LOOP & PORTABLE- The PTC heater maintains steady, high temperature while releasing negative ions, resulting in smooth, healthy hair with no frizzy. Featuring a handy hanging loop, to store your Professional straightener easily and efficiently.✅ 2-YEAR MANUFACTURER WARRANTY
Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here