KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker 1.9L Bowl

The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker is perfect for making delicious thick and creamy ice cream in no time at all. The bowl has a generous 1.9 litre capacity, perfect for serving ice cream when entertaining for for fun desserts for kids of all ages. The ice cream bowl need to be placed in the freezer ahead of time, ideally overnight for at least 16 hours. Once adding the ingredients, your ice cream can be made in as little as 30 minutes. The bowl comes complete with the dasher and drive assembly which help to churn the ice cream easily. These are both top rack dishwasher safe, however the ice cream bowl itself should be hand washed in warm soapy water once fully defrosted. The Ice Cream Bowl is compatible with all KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers except for models 5KSM3. Also compatible with all bowl-lift mixers except for models 5KPM5, 5KPM50 and 5K5.

Sold by Harts of Stur (Harts & Sons (Dorset) Ltd)