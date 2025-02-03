KitchenAid 1.2L Onyx Black Food Chopper

The compact KitchenAid 1.2L Food Chopper, finished here in Onyx Black, prepares food quickly and easily by chopping, pureeing or whisking.

The 1.2 litre BPA-free bowl features a pouring spout and comfortable handle.

Operating the KitchenAid 1.2 litre food chopper is easy and precise with two speed settings plus a pulse function to produce fine or coarse results depending on the task in hand.

The multipurpose stainless steel blade can chop raw vegetables, fruit and nuts as well as mincing herbs and garlic and pureeing cooked fruit and vegetables.

The whisk accessory is used to incorporate air into such foods as eggs, cream and mayonnaise.

Oil and other liquids can be trickled into the bowl via the drizzle basin - perfect when making dressings or mayonnaise. The base of this KitchenAid food chopper features non-slip feet for safe operation and also incorporates cord storage.

For easy cleaning the bowl, multipurpose blade and whisk of the KitchenAid food chopper are all dishwasher safe.

KitchenAid food chopper approximate dimensions: Height 254mm x Width 178mm x Depth 160mm.

Supplied with a 2 year KitchenAid warranty for your peace of mind.