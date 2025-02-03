ValueLights Plug in Matt Black Hollywood Make Up Dressing Table Vanity Wall Light Glass Globe Lamp Shade - Bulbs Included

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of Hollywood glamour to your home with this five way wall light. Featuring a metal bar in a matt black finish with five opal glass globe shades. This light is designed to create bright and practical illumination for bedrooms, dressing tables, above vanity mirrors and other living areas. The plug-in design means it can be installed in seconds with no need for an electrician. This simple yet stylish light makes a great gift for your loved ones, the perfect light for make-up application and skincare. Complete with five LED cool white G9 bulbs.

Add a touch of Hollywood glamour to your home with this five way wall light. Featuring a metal bar in a matt black finish with five opal glass globe shades. This light is designed to create bright and practical illumination for bedrooms, dressing tables, above vanity mirrors and other living areas. The plug-in design means it can be installed in seconds with no need for an electrician. This simple yet stylish light makes a great gift for your loved ones, the perfect light for make-up application and skincare. Complete with five LED cool white G9 bulbs.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.