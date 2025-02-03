ValueLights 5 Pack E27 White Plastic GLS LED 6W Warm White 3000K 500lm Light Bulb

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Pack of 5 - high power LED GLS bulbs. These top quality thermal plastic bodied bulbs utilise the latest in LED lighting technology. They are not only ultra energy saving (only 6w) but they give approximately equivalent light output to 60w standard bulbs! The bulbs are a low cost item to run using only 6 watts of power and have a 20,000 hour lifetime rating, which will save you a substantial amount of money over that duration. Due to the high quality LED chips used, the colour will never differ or gradually fade.

