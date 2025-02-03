ValueLights LED Colour Changing Novelty Sensory Tower Fish Bubble Lamp - 60cm

Novelty 60cm bubble lamp with silver base. The colour changing LED lights illuminate and send a variable steady stream of bubbles up the tube, which in turn creates oscillation and the multiple plastic balls to float and bob up and down. Makes a great feature in homes, schools, sensory rooms and workplaces. This lamp can easily be the centre of attention or just part of the background, as it creates wonderful mood lighting in whichever room you place it. It is important that this product is placed on a level surface and where it will not be knocked over. To keep the lamp clean, use mild soap and water do not use any abrasives. Only clean and distilled water should be used for cleaning as other types will affect the function of the product and may cause algae growth. Plastic multi-coloured balls are supplied.

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)