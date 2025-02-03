Grey With White Trim Underbed Window Storage Bag Grey

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The underbed storage bag with zip fastening allows easy access for storing and removing items while ensuring they are protected from dust and marks. Made from grey polyester with white trim, the storage bag features a clear top, allowing to see the contents.

The underbed storage bag with zip fastening allows easy access for storing and removing items while ensuring they are protected from dust and marks. Made from grey polyester with white trim, the storage bag features a clear top, allowing to see the contents.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.