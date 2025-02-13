Lysine & Manuka Lip Cream

A soothing Lysine lip cream to prevent and shorten the duration of cold sores. Contains antimicrobial Manuka Honey to speed up the healing process with Antiviral Aloe vera which helps to inhibit the development of sores, and moisturising Avena sativa oat oil which promotes skin healing.

Lysine is an essential amino acid found in protein which isn’t produced in your body. Lysine may help to slow down or prevent the growth of the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), which is responsible for cold sores. Lysine is not a cure for cold sores, but it may help prevent and shorten the duration of an outbreak.

High-strength Manuka honey – made by bees collecting nectar from New Zealand Manuka bushes – contains the active ingredient methylglyoxal (MGO), which has an antimicrobial and also anti-bacterial effect on the body.