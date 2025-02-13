Marketplace.
image 1 of Soothing Rub Ease Balm

Soothing Rub Ease Balm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Sold and sent by Manuka Doctor (UK) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Soothing Rub Ease Balm
A cooling balm to ease tired, aching muscles and joints. Contains Glucosamine and Hemp Seed Oil to help reduce inflammation, Peppermint oil to cool inflamed muscles, and Manuka Honey to speed up the healing process.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, HempSeedOil, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Mel (Honey), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Lanolin, Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, Glucosamine HCL, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Menthol, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Xanthan Gum, Menthyl Lactate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Propolis Extract, Bee Venom, Sodium Benzoate
Sold by Manuka Doctor (UK) Ltd

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here