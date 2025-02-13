Soothing Rub Ease Balm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Avoid direct contact with eyes. We recommend a patch test before use. Do not use if you have an allergy to any of the listed ingredients.

Avoid direct contact with eyes. We recommend a patch test before use. Do not use if you have an allergy to any of the listed ingredients.

Store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of young children.

A cooling balm to ease tired, aching muscles and joints. Contains Glucosamine and Hemp Seed Oil to help reduce inflammation, Peppermint oil to cool inflamed muscles, and Manuka Honey to speed up the healing process.

A cooling balm to ease tired, aching muscles and joints. Contains Glucosamine and Hemp Seed Oil to help reduce inflammation, Peppermint oil to cool inflamed muscles, and Manuka Honey to speed up the healing process.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.