£37.99

£37.99/each

65Daysofstatic LP - Replicr 2019 (Black Lp And Cd
Replicr, 2019Artist   65daysofstaticFormat: Vinyl / 12" Album with CDLabel: Superball MusicCatalogue No: 19075972601Barcode: 0190759726013Genre: Math RockNo of Discs: 2Release Date: 27 Sep 2019Weight: 374gDimensions: 312 x 3 x 316  (mm)Track ListingsDisc 11 Pretext2 Stillstellung3 D|| Tl | | |4 Bad Age5 05|| | 1|6 Sister7 Gr[]v-_s8 Popular Beats9 Five Waves10 Interference_111 []lid12 Z0313 U| || | Th | R| D14 Trackerplatz
