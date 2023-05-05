Left Lane Cruiser LP - Bring Yo Ass To The Table

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bring Yo' Ass to the Table Artist Left Lane Cruiser Format: Vinyl / 12" Album Coloured Vinyl (Limited Edition) Label: Alive Records Catalogue No: LPALIVE0081C Barcode: 0634457121126 Genre: Blues - Rock No of Discs: 1 Release Date: 5 May 2023 Weight: 234g Dimensions: 310 x 6 x 313 (mm) Track Listings Disc 1 1 Wash It 2 Set Me Down 3 Pork N' Beans 4 KFD 5 Justify 6 G Bob 7 Big Momma 8 Busket 9 Amerika 10 Amy's in the Kitchen 11 Mr. Johnson 12 Heavy

