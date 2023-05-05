Left Lane Cruiser LP - Bring Yo Ass To The Table

Marketplace.
Bring Yo' Ass to the TableArtist   Left Lane CruiserFormat: Vinyl / 12" Album Coloured Vinyl (Limited Edition)Label: Alive RecordsCatalogue No: LPALIVE0081CBarcode: 0634457121126Genre: Blues - RockNo of Discs: 1Release Date: 5 May 2023Weight: 234gDimensions: 310 x 6 x 313  (mm)Track ListingsDisc 11 Wash It2 Set Me Down3 Pork N' Beans4 KFD5 Justify6 G Bob7 Big Momma8 Busket9 Amerika10 Amy's in the Kitchen11 Mr. Johnson12 Heavy
