4 x 42L Clear Under Bed Storage Box with Black Lid, Stackable and Nestable Design Storage Solution

Pack of 4 x 42L Under Bed Storage Boxes, the perfect storage solution for maximizing space in your home. With their clear design, youll be able to easily see whats inside without having to rummage through the contents. The black lid creates a sleek, modern look that will complement any decor. Made from durable, high-quality plastic, these storage boxes are stackable and nestable, allowing you to maximize space and keep your things organized and easy to access. Measuring 80cm long, 39cm wide, and 18cm deep each, theyre the perfect size for storing shoes, clothing, bedding, and other items that you want to keep out of the way. Its compact design makes it easy to fit under the bed, theyre a great way to save floor space and keep your room looking neat and tidy! The lid is indented to securely stack as mamy as you like too!

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd