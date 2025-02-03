Harbour Housewares Prism Glass Soap Dispensers - 330ml - Pack of 2

Create the perfect coordinated sink-side cleaning station with this Glass Soap Dispenser Set from Harbour Housewares.

An elegant alternative to plastic and ceramic, the timeless diamond cut style decoration of these bottles will bring a chic, luxurious finish to any bathroom, while the sleek chrome look plastic pumps promise long-lasting performance.

The 330ml capacity offers ample room for any lotions and potions of your choosing.

Pair with either our Bamboo or Ceramic Trays to complete the look, keep your containers organised and have your bathroom basin looking truly spa-velous! (Sold separately).