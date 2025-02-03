Deluxe Table Top Air Hockey Game -70.8x37x21cm

TABLE TOP AIR HOCKEY GAME – This deluxe table top air hockey game delivers all the fast-paced action of the family friendly arcade game directly into your homes, schools or office spaces.

DESKTOP SIZE – The air hockey rink measures 71cm x 37cm x 21cm (W x L x H), and is lightweight and portable enough to be placed down on any flat surface, enabling you to enjoy a competitive game on the go.

SET INCLUDES – The mini air hockey table comes complete with 2 strikers and 2 pucks, alongside two sliding score keepers behind each goal, so you can easily keep tabs on who is winning the game as it intensifies!

BATTERY OPERATED – The air hockey table is battery operated, and requires 6 AA batteries (not included). Once switched on the batteries power the fans that will blow the air through the tiny holes on the table, allowing the puck to glide across the surface effortlessly.