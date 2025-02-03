Pink Spike Plant Artificial Aquarium Fish Tank Decoration - 6 Inches - Solid Base

Pink Spike Plant Artificial Aquarium Fish Tank Decoration - 6 Inches - Solid Base Size is 3 inch tall x 3 inch wide x 6 inch long Plastic construction with disguised ceramic base weight. Lifelike looking fish tank plant in a natural green color. The advantage of using artificial plastic plants is your aquarium is full of vibrant plants and color all the time with minimum responsibility and maintenance. The leaves - flowers or strands move in a realistic manner in the water - to simulate live plants. Easy to use - simply bury the base in your substrate - will NOT affect water chemistry. Fish & Aquatic Safe Polyresin - simply wash with water prior to placement in your tank Lifelike aquarium plant - has different lengths of strands - easily blends in any fish tank. The advantage of using artificial plants is your aquarium is full of vibrant plants and color all the time with minimum responsibility and maintenance. The leaves - flowers or strands move in a realistic manner in the water - to simulate live plants. Designed to naturally blend into aquarium environments to provide cover and security for your aquatic friends. Easy to use - simply bury the base in your substrate - will NOT affect water chemistry. Fish & Aquatic Safe Polyresin and materials - simply wash with water prior to placement in your tank.

Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)