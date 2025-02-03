Prija Vegan Lip Balm 4.5ml

Nourish and protect your lips with Prija Vegan Lip Balm, a hydrating blend of Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Wax. This natural, vegan-friendly balm delivers long-lasting moisture, leaving your lips soft, smooth, and pampered. Compact and convenient, the 4.5ml stick is perfect for on-the-go hydration, making it an essential addition to your daily beauty routine.

- Enriched with Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Wax - 100% vegan and made with natural ingredients - Provides deep hydration for soft, smooth lips - Compact 4.5ml stick for on-the-go use - A thoughtful gift or daily self-care essential

Ingredients

Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Candelilla Cera (Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax), Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Rhus Verniciflua Peel Wax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tapioca Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Silica, Parfum (Fragrance), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Lecithin, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Citric Acid. (CPNP LB63_R1)

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)