Marketplace.
image 1 of Prija Vegan Lip Balm 4.5ml

Prija Vegan Lip Balm 4.5ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.99

£4.99/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Prija Vegan Lip Balm 4.5ml
Nourish and protect your lips with Prija Vegan Lip Balm, a hydrating blend of Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Wax. This natural, vegan-friendly balm delivers long-lasting moisture, leaving your lips soft, smooth, and pampered. Compact and convenient, the 4.5ml stick is perfect for on-the-go hydration, making it an essential addition to your daily beauty routine.
- Enriched with Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Wax- 100% vegan and made with natural ingredients- Provides deep hydration for soft, smooth lips- Compact 4.5ml stick for on-the-go use- A thoughtful gift or daily self-care essential

Ingredients

Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Candelilla Cera (Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax), Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Rhus Verniciflua Peel Wax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tapioca Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Silica, Parfum (Fragrance), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Lecithin, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Citric Acid. (CPNP LB63_R1)
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here