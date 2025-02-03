Marketplace.
image 1 of Yardley London English Lavender & English Rose Hand Cream Collection Gift Set, Valentines Gift for Her

Yardley London English Lavender & English Rose Hand Cream Collection Gift Set, Valentines Gift for Her

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Yardley London English Lavender & English Rose Hand Cream Collection Gift Set, Valentines Gift for Her
Yardley London's English Lavender & English Rose Hand Cream Collection (2x50ml) offers a luxurious duo of nourishing hand creams infused with the timeless scents of English Lavender and English Rose. Enriched with shea butter and natural oils, these creams absorb quickly, leaving hands soft, smooth, and delicately fragranced. Packaged in eco-friendly, FSC-certified cartons, this cruelty-free and vegan set supports sustainable beauty practices. Additionally, a portion of net sales is donated to the UK charity Look Good Feel Better, aiding those undergoing cancer treatment.
- Nourishing hand creams with classic floral scents- Enriched with shea butter and natural oils- Quick-absorbing; leaves hands soft and smooth- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly- Supports Look Good Feel Better charity- Convenient 2x50ml size; ideal for gifting

Ingredients

English Lavender Hand Cream - Aqua (Water), Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ceteareth-20, Dimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Benzoate, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Citric Acid, Linalool, Panthenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate. English Rose Hand Cream - Aqua (Water), Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ceteareth-20, Dimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Citronellol, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral.
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here