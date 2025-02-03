Yardley London English Lavender & English Rose Hand Cream Collection Gift Set, Valentines Gift for Her

Yardley London's English Lavender & English Rose Hand Cream Collection (2x50ml) offers a luxurious duo of nourishing hand creams infused with the timeless scents of English Lavender and English Rose. Enriched with shea butter and natural oils, these creams absorb quickly, leaving hands soft, smooth, and delicately fragranced. Packaged in eco-friendly, FSC-certified cartons, this cruelty-free and vegan set supports sustainable beauty practices. Additionally, a portion of net sales is donated to the UK charity Look Good Feel Better, aiding those undergoing cancer treatment.

- Nourishing hand creams with classic floral scents - Enriched with shea butter and natural oils - Quick-absorbing; leaves hands soft and smooth - Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly - Supports Look Good Feel Better charity - Convenient 2x50ml size; ideal for gifting

Ingredients

English Lavender Hand Cream - Aqua (Water), Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ceteareth-20, Dimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Benzoate, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Citric Acid, Linalool, Panthenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate. English Rose Hand Cream - Aqua (Water), Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ceteareth-20, Dimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Citronellol, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral.

