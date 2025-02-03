Tints of Nature Organic Structure Treatment for Damaged Hair, 75ml

Restore fine, weak or damaged hair to stronger, healthier happier hair using our unique formula of natural and organic ingredients. Tints of Nature Structure Treatment gives weak and damaged hair a much-needed protein boost, strengthening strands and supporting the hair's natural structure.

NOURISHES AND MOISTURISES: Softens and revitalizes hair. NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Sweet almond, chamomile, wheat proteins. VEGAN AND CRUELTY FREE: Luxurious, vegan, and cruelty-free. QUINOA FOR SOFTENING: Conditions, softens, and smooths hair. TOP TIP: Pre-treat grey/white hair for better color.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Polysorbate 20, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, **Lauryl Glucoside, **Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, *Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Glycerin, Panthenol, **Sodium Cococyl Glutamate, **Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Benzyl Alcohol, **Sodium Phytate, **Salicylic Acid, **Sorbic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, *Soil Association Organic Standard, ** Natural & Organic Standard"

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)