Mavala Non Oily Bi Phase Eye Make Up Remover 100ml

Mavala Non Oily Bi Phase Eye Make Up Remover 100ml is a mixture of oil & alpine water. Formulated to help remove all types of makeup while hydrating the skin. The Alpine Water adds an instant feeling of freshness and helps your skin feel rejuvenated. The non greasy micellar solution helps remove makeup, while hydrating the skin. The softs give a helping hand removing stubborn makeup. The remover has a blue tint, which is due to its mineral complex. The nail polish remover is ophthalmologically tested.

Ingredients

Certainly! The Mavala Non Oily Bi Phase Eye Make Up Remover 100ml contains the following ingredients: Water (Aqua), Isododecane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Disodium Phosphate, Copper Gluconate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, and Sodium Hydroxide

