Marketplace.
image 1 of Mavala Exfoliating And Moisturising Hand Mask 75ml

Mavala Exfoliating And Moisturising Hand Mask 75ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£26.73

£26.73/each

Sold and sent by Nail Polish Direct

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mavala Exfoliating And Moisturising Hand Mask 75ml
Mavala Exfoliating And Moisturising Hand Mask 75ml is made to help dry, damaged hands with sensitive skin. Adds a natural glow to the skin, exfoliating any dead skin cells on the hands. Formulated with active ingredients, help the skin regenerate and heal. The hand mask protects the skin from any damaging outside factors such as the sun or drying cleaning agents. Formulated with ceramide 2 and aloe vera, helps add a gentle exfoliation which does not irritate the skin. The botanical ingredients include cucumber, mallow and melissa extract helping the skin feel regenerated and refreshed.

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Kaolin, Talc, Tromethamine, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrated Silica, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cellulose Gum, Allantoin, Fragrance (Parfum), Methylparaben, Ceramide NG, Ethylparaben, Malva Sylvestris (Mallow) Flower Extract, Melissa Officinalis Leaf Extract, Simethicone, Polysorbate 65, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Methylcellulose, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here