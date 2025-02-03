Mavala Emery Board Nail Files 8pcs

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Mavala Emery Board Nail Files. Mavala Emery Boards are particularly recommended for fragile nails. They are supple and have a rough side (yellow) and a finer side (white). Mavala is the most extensive brand in the nail care industry offering a complete range of products for all nail problems. A specialist in care and beauty of nails, their concern is to innovate and to offer solutions to customers. With over 40 years of experience you can get a taste of luxury with these fabulous products. From colours that are both classic and catwalk hot you will find a shade to suit you.

Mavala Emery Board Nail Files. Mavala Emery Boards are particularly recommended for fragile nails. They are supple and have a rough side (yellow) and a finer side (white). Mavala is the most extensive brand in the nail care industry offering a complete range of products for all nail problems. A specialist in care and beauty of nails, their concern is to innovate and to offer solutions to customers. With over 40 years of experience you can get a taste of luxury with these fabulous products. From colours that are both classic and catwalk hot you will find a shade to suit you.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.