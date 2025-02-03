AIYAPLAY Kids Ride On Car, 12V Electric Truck w/ Suspension - Green

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING: ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP. Rev up the fun with the AIYAPLAY 12V kids ride on truck! This electric ride on car boasts dual motors and a 50-minute run time, ensuring plenty of adventure on various terrains, from concrete to gravel. With spring suspension on all four wheels, your little driver enjoys a smooth ride. Plus, it features three speeds, making it a thrilling yet safe car for kids age 3 to 6 years. ● 12V dual motors allow 50 minutes of continuous fun; ● Spring suspension on all wheels ensures a smooth ride; ● Three adjustable speeds with remote control for safety; ● Includes music, horn and searchlights for extra enjoyment; ● Power indicator shows remaining battery life; ● Assembly required to enhance bonding and mechanical skills. ● Colour: Green; ● Material: PP, Metal; ● Overall Dimension: 109L x 67W x 68.5Hcm; ● Seat Size: 37W x 18Dcm; ● Seat Height: 35cm(to floor); ● Wheels Diameter: Φ28cm; ● Remote Distance: ≥ 15m; ● Battery: 12V 4.5AH; ● Motor: 2 x 12V; ● Charging Time: 8-10 hours(first). 8-12 hours(regular); ● Run Time: 50min; ● Speed: 3-5km/h; ● Weight Capacity: 50kg; ● Qualified Age: Over 3 years old; ● Recommended Age: 3-6 years old; ● Qualification: EN62115, EN71-1-2-3; ● Item Label: 370-354V70GN; ● Note 1: Always monitor your children while they are riding; ● Note 2: Require 2 x 1.5V AA batteries for remote(not included); WARNING(S): Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not to be used in traffic. This product contains No Chemicals.

Dual motor power: This 12V kids electric ride on car features twin motors and a 50-minute run time, ensuring long-lasting fun for your little driver on various terrains. Smooth riding: Equipped with four wheels and spring suspension, this kids car offers a smooth driving experience on concrete, asphalt, brick and gravel roads. Adjustable speed control: With three selectable speeds (3-5 km/h) using the remote control, this kids electric car allows for both manual and remote-controlled operations, empowering kids with driving freedom.

