AIYAPLAY Kids Ride on Car, 12V Electric Truck w/ Horn Lights USB - Brown

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING: ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP. Spark adventure with the AIYAPLAY 12V kids UTV, a thrilling ride-on car featuring dual motors for up to 50 minutes of fun. Tackle any terrain from grass to gravel with robust four-wheel spring suspension. Speeds up to 6 km/h and music add to the excitement, making it a great electric car for kids age 3 to 5. Safety is secured with a seat belt and power display. ● 12V kids car features dual motors, offering 50 min continuous fun; ● Spring suspension on all four wheels ensures a smooth ride; ● Suitable for grass, cement, asphalt, brick and gravel roads; ● Remote control with three speeds adapts to various young drivers; ● Includes music, horn and light strips for enjoyable drives; ● Power indicator helps monitor battery life for timely recharging; ● Assembly required ● Colour: Brown; ● Material: Plastic, Metal; ● Overall Dimension: 103L x 69W x 59Hcm; ● Seat Size: 42W x 20Dcm; ● Seat Height: 32cm(to floor); ● Wheels Diameter: Φ26cm; ● Remote Distance: 15m; ● Speed: 3-6km/h; ● Battery: 12V 4.5AH; ● Motor: 2 x 12V, 35W; ● Charging Time: 12 hours(first). 8-12 hours(regular); ● Run Time: 50min; ● Weight Capacity: 25kg; ● Qualified Age: Over 3 years old; ● Recommended Age: 3-5 years old; ● Qualification: EN62115, EN71-1-2-3; ● Seat Capacity: 1 Rider; ● Item Label: 370-348V70BN; ● Note 1: Always monitor your children while they are riding; ● Note 2: Require 2 x AAA batteries for remote(not included); WARNING(S): Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not to be used in traffic. This product contains No Chemicals.

Dual motor power: This 12V kids electric ride on features dual motors and offers up to 50 minutes of run time, ensuring long-lasting fun for your little driver. Smooth riding: Equipped with four wheels and spring suspension, this kid's ride-on car offers a smooth ride on various terrains, including grass, cement, asphalt, brick and gravel roads. Versatile speed options: With three adjustable speeds up to 6 km/h and a remote control, children can either drive this electric car for kids themselves or be guided safely by a parent.

