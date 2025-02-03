HOMCOM Elliptical Cross Trainer w/ Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor

Stay active at home with this elliptical cross trainer machine from HOMCOM. There are eight different resistance settings, letting you choose the difficulty you're comfortable with – once it becomes easy, you can increase the level for a more intense workout. It has an LCD monitor, making it easier to reach your goals. It's easy to move around, thanks to the wheels at the bottom, whilst the adjustable footpads keep the machine secure and upright.

Maximum load 100kg, assembly required Built-in heart rate sensors, tablet/phone holder Two wheels to move machine around easily

