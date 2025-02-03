MiVue C595WD Full HD Dual Dash Cam with GPS & Wi-Fi

Introducing the MiVue™ C595WD, the Full HD dual dash cam with Wi-Fi, GPS, safety camera alerts, average speed camera warnings, Sony’s premium STARVIS™ sensor for superb footage and an included rear camera for ultimate peace of mind. Crystal clear video Experience optimal clarity with our Full HD 1080p front camera, boasting Sony’s premium STARVIS™ CMOS sensor, for guaranteed superb footage; day or night. The MiVue™ C595WD is fitted with Sony’s premium STARVIS™ sensor and large aperture of F1.8 to deliver superb contrast and rich colors even in low-light conditions. We added our own Mio™ Night Vision Technology, so you can trust that your footage will remain clear and detailed, thanks to our professional image tuning technology and the use of only high-quality glass for the lens. We've got your back And that’s not all. We’ve got your back, with the included MiVue™ T35 rear camera. With its advanced 2M sensor and 130° wide-angle lens, it captures in Full HD 1080p at 30fps, eliminates blind spots and offers peace of mind on the road. Connectivity Additionally, the GPS and safety camera alerts keep you informed about upcoming safety cameras and even Average Speed Cameras. The MiVue C595WD shows the distance and time to the last speed camera and provides the speed limit, together with the average speed of the section. You’ll always know exactly where to pay extra attention, enhancing your awareness and driving safety. The integrated Wi-Fi enables high-speed transmission, making video downloading even faster. Instantly back up videos to your smartphone, effortlessly share them through the user-friendly MiVue™ Pro app and receive OTA (over-the-air) updates. Smarter features Worried about extreme weather conditions? Don't be. Our built-in super capacitor is designed to handle it all, while the G-sensor ensures your files are safely stored in the event of an accident. And with parking mode providing 24/7 surveillance (Smartbox power supply accessory required), you’ll have optimal peace of mind, even when you are not in the car. The MiVue C595WD is your perfect dual eyewitness on the road, with superior footage on front and back, optimal connectivity and packed with everything you need to experience a peaceful driving experience.

Sold by Nemesis Ltd