Navitel R67 2K Front Dash Cam

The Navitel R67 2K Dash Cam includes a 2K (2560x1440) front camera, allowing you to record events happening around your vehicle. The front camera is equipped with a SONY IMX335 sensor with a 2K resolution (2560x1440). Capture all of the necessary details on the road like number plates, lane markings, road signs, and traffic lights, in daylight and in low light conditions.

With a wide 140° viewing angle, the R67 2K’s front camera captures a wide section of the road in front of the vehicle, including other lanes and the pavement. The TFT screen has an informative display which shows indicators for if the device is recording, if the microphone is recording, memory card, and the time. The quick release magnetic mount on the camera securely fixes the R67 2K onto the windscreen with the attached adhesive.

Featuring a built-in G-sensor (shock sensor), videos that are made in emergency situations are safe from overwriting. In the event of sudden manoeuvres, or impact to your vehicle, the device saves the video clip into an events folder on the MicroSD card (not included).