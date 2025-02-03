Marketplace.
Navitel R250 Dual Dash Cam

The NAVITEL R250 DUAL is a new modern Full HD compact dashcam with a built in screen, 1080p resolution and additional 720p rear view camera.On the NAVITEL R250 DUAL car camera set there is the GC2053 (night vision) sensor, glass lenses and a wide viewing angle of 140°, which provides a high-quality recording of everything that happens on the road.The kit also includes a rear-view camera that can be fixed on the rear window of the car by 3M adhesive tape. The presence of a rear view camera allows you to record events occurring behind the car.The NAVITEL R250 DUAL Dash Cam has a built-in impact sensor (G-sensor) that protects video from rewriting that is made during a collision or sharp manoeuvre so it will be saved as evidence in the event of an accident.
