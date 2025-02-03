Navitel R9 Dual Dash Cam with GPS & Wi-Fi

Navitel R9 DUAL is a modern front and rear dash cam set, including a Full HD front dash cam, equipped with the SONY 307 (STARVIS) sensor, and a Full HD rear camera. The MSTAR 8339DN processor supports Full HD video resolution of both the front and rear cameras at the same time. The viewing angle of the front camera is 170°, whilst the rear camera has a viewing angle of 136°. SONY’s sensitive STARVIS 307 (night-vision) sensor, combined with a six-layer glass lens ensures perfect video quality, even in low light.

Thanks to the built-in GPS module and regularly updated database of cameras and warnings, the Navitel R9 DUAL notifies the driver of upcoming restrictions and shows the current speed of the vehicle on the 2.7 inch screen to avoid any unnecessary fines.

The built-in Wi-Fi module and Navitel DVR Centre app allows the user to configure and update the software of the R9 DUAL, format the MicroSD card (not included), and view, store, and copy recorded files to your device, without leaving the car.

The increased battery capacity of 500 mAh will allow the R9 DUAL to work whilst the device is in the off state. If the built-in G-sensor detects an impact or collision whilst switched off, this dash cam will automatically switch on and start recording.