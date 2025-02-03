Nilaqua® Sanitiser 500ml - Alcohol Free

Nilaqua® Foam hand sanitiser for clean and germ free hands

Nilaqua® hand sanitiser is an EN14476 approved, alcohol free, foaming, Hand Sanitiser. Designed for every day general use.

Nilaqua® Hand Sanitizer kills up to 99.9999% of germs, yet it's gentle to the skin.

Benefits

-Alcohol Free, Bleach Free and Non Flammable

-Vegan Friendly & Halal compliant

-Tested skin safe for the whole family

-Kills up to 99.9999% of bacteria in 30 seconds

-Nilaqua works by applying an invisible glove to your hands which has been proven to continually work for up to 6 hours on hands

-Effective against Viruses, Bacteria, Spores and Fungi

-Made with 2 active ingredients: Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride and Benzalkonium Chloride

-Highly cost effective and incredible test data.

Available in 55ml Pock, 500ml Desk, Surface Spray, Dispensers and Cost effective Refills. Far superior to alcohol sanitisers at killing and much lower health and safety risk.

This desktop alcohol free 500ml foaming sanitiser (not gel) is fantastic for in the high use area's i.e. sanitising the office, sports and leisure environment and even around the home. Highly cost effective providing over 1000 shots per bottle!

Add it to your basket today and experience germ free hands.

Nilaqua is perfectly eco friendly and you do not need anything else, :-) Made here in the UK with 100% renewable energy recycled plastic, biodegradable and 96% natural, Free from formaldehyde, EDTA’s, Fragrance and Dye, parabens

Phosphate and phosphonate free

Never tested on animals, Ethically accredited, vegan friendly & endorsed cruelty free.

‘Use Biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.’