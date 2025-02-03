Nilaqua® Alcohol Free Sanitiser 100ml Spray - Triple Pack

Nilaqua® Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser; The Best Hand Sanitiser in the World?

We certainly think so, the Nilaqua® EN14476 approved alcohol-free product range is non-irritating to the skin, non-toxic, non-skin drying, non-flammable and allergen free. Nilaqua® Hand Sanitiser kills up to 99.9999% of bacteria, yet it’s gentle to the skin.

‘Use Biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.’