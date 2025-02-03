Biodegradable Patient Cleansing Wipes 100pk (Canister)

Nilaqua® is now offering a biodegradable luxury patient cleansing wipes which are delicately scented, twice as thick as the average wipe and infused with foam burst technology for a creamy clean finish which also goes A LOT further.

pH balanced, vegan friendly and made here in the UK with 100% renewable energy. Specifically developed for the healthcare market including hospitals, GP clinics, nursing and residential homes.

Extra Thick & Soft, 20 x 20cm