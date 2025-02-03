Marketplace.
Biodegradable Patient Cleansing Wipes 100pk (Canister)

Biodegradable Patient Cleansing Wipes 100pk (Canister)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Waterless Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Biodegradable Patient Cleansing Wipes 100pk (Canister)
Nilaqua® Biodegradable Patient Cleansing Wipes - 100pkNilaqua® is now offering a biodegradable luxury patient cleansing wipes which are delicately scented, twice as thick as the average wipe and infused with foam burst technology for a creamy clean finish which also goes A LOT further.pH balanced, vegan friendly and made here in the UK with 100% renewable energy. Specifically developed for the healthcare market including hospitals, GP clinics, nursing and residential homes.Details -Extra Thick & Soft, 20 x 20cm
incontinence wipespersonal wipesbioldegradable
Sold by Waterless Limited

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here