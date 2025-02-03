Marketplace.
Nilaqua Sanitiser 55ml - Alcohol Free Triple Pack

Nilaqua Sanitiser 55ml - Alcohol Free Triple Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Waterless Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nilaqua Sanitiser 55ml - Alcohol Free Triple Pack
Nilaqua®’s foaming, Alcohol Free Sanitiser is medically proven to kill up to 99.9999% of bacteria in 30 seconds!The 55ml Pocket Sanitiser is ideal for handbags, cars, nurses uniforms and safe for children. Our unique formulation is kind to hands and non drying. Ideal for multiple sanitisation throughout the day. Nilaqua® Alcohol Free Sanitiser is also paraben free and safe for children. Better yet Nilaqua® Sanitiser is Non-Flammable and Non-Toxic making it the work place choice of sanitiser.‘Use Biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.’
alcohol free hand sanitiseralcohol freenilaqua
Sold by Waterless Limited

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here