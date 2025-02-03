Nilaqua Sanitiser 55ml - Alcohol Free Triple Pack

Nilaqua®’s foaming, Alcohol Free Sanitiser is medically proven to kill up to 99.9999% of bacteria in 30 seconds!

The 55ml Pocket Sanitiser is ideal for handbags, cars, nurses uniforms and safe for children. Our unique formulation is kind to hands and non drying. Ideal for multiple sanitisation throughout the day. Nilaqua® Alcohol Free Sanitiser is also paraben free and safe for children. Better yet Nilaqua® Sanitiser is Non-Flammable and Non-Toxic making it the work place choice of sanitiser.

‘Use Biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.’