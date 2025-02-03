Pits & Bits® Towel Off® Body Wash 100ml - Antibacterial, Antiviral & Unfragranced

Pits & Bits Body Wash is the perfect way to wash away from home, whether you've been exercising, camping or are just being sporty! Perfect for on the go and a more eco alternative to endless baby wipes.

To use, simply apply the body wash directly to the skin. Massage to lift dirt. Then remove by thoroughly towel drying, it's so easy! Removes even the dirtiest mud, sweat and odours!

The Antibacterial and Antiviral body wash kills germs, yet remains kind and gentle to skin as it contains no nasty chemicals, parabens or alcohols.