Nilaqua® Alcohol Free Sanitiser 200ml Foamer

Nilaqua® Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser; The Best Hand Sanitiser in the World?

We certainly think so, the Nilaqua® EN14476 approved alcohol-free product range is non-irritating to the skin, non-toxic, non-skin drying & non-flammable. Nilaqua® also provides up to 6 hours protection on your hands

Benefits

-Alcohol Free, Bleach Free and Non Flammable

-Suitable for Kitchen and Food prep areas

-Vegan Friendly & Halal compliant

-Tested skin safe for the whole family

-Kills up to 99.9999% of bacteria in 30 seconds

-Nilaqua works by applying an invisible glove to your hands which has been proven to continually work for up to 6 hours on hands

-Kills Viruses, Spores, Fungi and Bacteria.

-Made with 2 active ingredients: Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride and Benzalkonium Chloride

-Highly cost effective and incredible test data.

Available in 55ml Pocket foam, 500ml Desktop, Surface Spray, Dispensers and Cost effective Refills. Far superior to alcohol sanitisers at killing and much lower health and safety risk.

Nilaqua is perfectly eco friendly and you do not need anything else, :-) Made here in the UK with 100% renewable energy recycled plastic, biodegradable and 96% natural, Free from formaldehyde, EDTA’s, Fragrance and Dye, parabens

Phosphate and phosphonate free

Never tested on animals, Ethically accredited, vegan friendly & endorsed cruelty free.

‘Use Biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.’