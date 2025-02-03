Groov-e GVMA131BK Tune Play Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter with USB Charging Ports

The Tune Play Car FM Transmitter is a nifty gadget for turning your car stereo into a mobile music haven! Bluetooth connectivity for streaming tunes, USB charging ports to keep your devices juiced up, and the added bonus of clear calls.

Features: Bluetooth Connectivity, USB flash drive & TF card music playback, USB-C charging port (PD 30W fast charging), Dual USB-A charging ports,

Built-in mic for hands-free calls, Noise reduction for clear calls, Answer/Reject incoming calls, Volume & track control, Supports voice assistant – connect to Siri & Google Assistant & voice navigation, LED display, Car battery voltage monitor, Wireless range: 10M