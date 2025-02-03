Groov-e GVCH10000M/BK Power Bank 10,000mAh Portable Magnetic Wireless Charger - Black

Stay charged and connected with the groov-e 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank. Engineered for convenience and versatility, this power bank features magnetic wireless charging technology, ensuring effortless power wherever you are. Compatible with MagSafe.

WHAT YOU CAN CHARGE: Smartphone: 3-4 times*, Tablet: 1-2 times*, GPS: 3-4 times*, Mobile Phone: 4-6 times*, e-Reader: 2-3 times*, MP3 Player: 4-6 times* (*based on average times)

Features: Capacity: 10000mAh, Compatible with MagSafe, Battery Type: Lithium Polymer, LCD Power Level Display, USB-C Input: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5V (18W), Output: USB-C 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.5A (20W), Magnetic Wireless**: 5W/7.5W/10W/15W, USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable (Included), Recharge Time: 1.5-2 Hours, Device Charging Time*: 1.5-3 Hours, *time based on charging smartphones

**your device must support wireless charging