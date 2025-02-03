Groov-e GVCH20000/BK Power Bank 20,000mAh Portable Charger - Black Black

Stay powered up and connected for longer with the groov-e 20,000mAh Power Bank. Engineered to keep your devices charged and ready for action, this high-capacity portable charger is your go-to solution for all-day power.

WHAT YOU CAN CHARGE

Smartphone: 6-8 times*, Tablet: 2-3 times*, GPS: 6-8 times*, Mobile Phone: 8-12 times*, e-Reader: 4-6 times*, MP3 Player: 8-12 times*

*based on average times

Features: Capacity: 20000mAh, Battery Level Indicator, Battery Type: Lithium Polymer, Micro-USB Input: 5V/2A, Type-C Input: 5V/3A, Output: USB-A1 5V/3A, Output: USB-A2 5V/3A, Output: USB-C 5V/3A, Total Output: 5V/3A (15W max), USB-A to USB-C Charging Cable (included), Recharge Time: 10.5-11 Hours, Device Charging Time: 1.5-3 Hours (time based on charging smartphones)