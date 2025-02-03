PawHut Whelping Box for Dogs with Whelping Pad, Two Room Design, 196 x 96cm White

Discover the PawHut puppy play pen for indoors, a cosy sanctuary for your expectant pooch. This dog whelping box features a waterproof, washable pad for easy cleaning and adjustable entry panels to keep puppies safe. Its stable pine wood design with a clear acrylic side allows you to keep a watchful eye on your new furry family. Suitable for medium dogs and their litters. ● Waterproof, washable pad ensures a clean space for puppies; ● Adjustable entrance height aids in safe puppy containment; ● Sealed, windproof design provides a secure space for dogs; ● Clear acrylic panel allows for easy observation of dogs; ● Simple two-room layout separates mother and puppies if needed; ● Designed specifically for medium dogs and smaller breeds; ● Anti-slip foot pads maintain stability and prevent movement; ● Offers a reliable, cosy sanctuary for birthing and resting; ● Colour: White; ● Materials: Pinewood, MDF, Acrylic; ● Overall Dimension: 196L x 96W x 48Hcm; ● Single Panel Dimensions: 96W x 48Hcm; ● Entrance Width: 30Wcm; ● Removable Door Panel Size: 32W x 25Hcm, 32W x 12.5Hcm; ● Whelping Pad: 210L x 110Wcm; ● Item Label: D06-230V11WT;

Enhanced comfort: Equipped with a waterproof, washable and non-slip whelping pad, this dog box ensures easy cleaning and a tidy space. Adjustable entry: This puppy pen features an entrance with two removable panels, easily adaptable to keep puppies secure or allow the mother dog convenient access. Secure and observable: Made from pine wood and MDF with non-slip foot pads for stability, this whelping pen resists movement from puppies' play. It features acrylic panels for clear observation and a windproof, comfortable space.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD