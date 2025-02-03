PawHut Wooden Hamster Cage, Exercise Play House Pen with Tray, Openable Top

Discover the charm of the PawHut large small animal cage, a spacious retreat for your furry friend. This pet cage features a multi-level design for playful climbing and cosy nesting. Give your small pet the gift of exploration and comfort in a delightful home! ● Appropriate living home and exercise area combined in it; ● Large lockable opening door for easy access and maintenance; ● Stable construction with fir; ● Easy to clean the tray; ● Fully covered run area; ● Easy assembly required; ● Material: Fir, Plastic; ● Colour: Grey; ● Overall Dimension: 115L x 57W x 55H(cm); ● Platform Size: 112.7L x 24.8W(cm)(top), 112.7L x 35W(cm)(bottom); ● Tray Size: 112.5L x 56W(cm); ● Item Label: D51-427V00GY

Habitat For Small Animals: Suitable home for small pets to live and exercise in this multilevel gerbil cage. Stable Frame: Robust wire net and sustainable wood structure in superior strength for lasting use. Hinged Roof: Features large lockable opening door for easy access, top roof angle is adjustable from 30° to 60°.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD