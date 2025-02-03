Monten Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker with 900ml Bottle - Polished

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the MonTen Soda Polished Steel Soda Maker. Designed for the modern kitchen, this sleek appliance allows you to effortlessly create sparkling water at home, reducing your reliance on single-use plastic bottles and adding a touch of sophistication to your countertop. The MonTen Soda Maker features a polished steel finish that exudes elegance and modernity. Its lustrous surface not only looks stunning but also adds a touch of luxury to any kitchen decor. Built with high-quality stainless steel, this soda maker is designed for durability and longevity. The robust construction ensures it withstands regular use while maintaining its polished appearance over time. Included with the soda maker is a 900ml reusable bottle, crafted from BPA-free materials.

The bottle is made from BPA-free materials You can create enough sparkling water to share Hand wash the bottle with soapy water after use

