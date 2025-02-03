Bath Vida Tiano Stainless Steel Mirrored Triple Wall Mounted Bathroom Cabinet

Introducing the Tiano Triple Door Wall Cabinet, a sleek and modern storage solution for your bathroom. This wall-mounted cabinet is crafted from high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and resistance to moisture, making it perfect for the bathroom environment. The mirrored doors not only add a touch of elegance but also serve a practical purpose, providing a convenient mirror for grooming and daily routines. The reflective surface also helps to brighten and visually expand your bathroom space. Inside the cabinet, you'll find four spacious internal shelves, offering plenty of storage space for your toiletries, cosmetics, and other bathroom essentials. Keep your items neatly organized and easily accessible, thanks to the thoughtful shelving design. The Tiano Triple Door Wall Cabinet is designed to be mounted on the wall, freeing up valuable floor space and creating a clean and clutter-free look in your bathroom. The stainless steel construction ensures the cabinet is easy to clean and maintain, so it stays looking new for years to come. With its contemporary design and practical features, the wall cabinet is the perfect addition to any modern bathroom. Add style and functionality to your space with this elegant and versatile storage solution. Technical Information: Size: H 45 x W 68 x D 13 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Shelf Material: Steel & Glass Finish: Mirrored Please Note: This item is delivered fully assembled, ready to use. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Wall-Mounted Design: The bathroom cabinet is designed to be conveniently mounted on the wall saving valuable floor space in your bathroom. Durable Stainless Steel: Crafted from high-quality stainless steel this cabinet is built to withstand moisture and daily wear ensuring long-lasting durability. Mirrored Doors: The cabinet features elegant mirrored doors providing a convenient and functional mirror for your grooming and daily routines. Ample Storage: With four internal shelves the Tiano Wall Cabinet offers ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials keeping them organized and easily accessible. Sleek and Modern: The stainless steel construction and mirrored doors give this wall cabinet a sleek and modern appearance adding a touch of style to your bathroom decor.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd