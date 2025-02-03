Home Vida 5ft Folding Table Indoor Outdoor Picnic Camping Portable Table

Introducing our versatile 5ft Folding Table, designed to meet all your needs with its convenient and practical features. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, this table is an essential addition to your home, garden, or travel gear. The folding design allows for easy setup and takedown, making it ideal for a variety of activities such as picnics, parties, camping trips, and family gatherings. When not in use, it folds flat for compact storage, saving valuable space and ensuring it fits seamlessly into any storage area. A standout feature of this table is the built-in carry handle, which makes transportation a breeze. Whether you're moving it from room to room or taking it on the go, the carry handle offers unmatched portability and convenience. This multi-purpose table is perfect for dining, crafting, working, or serving food and drinks. Its sturdy construction, made from high-quality materials, ensures durability and stability, providing reliable performance for everyday use and special occasions. Technical Information: Size: H 72 x W 152 x D 70 cm Weight Limit: 125kg Material: Steel & HDPE Plastic Please Note: This item is delivered fully assembled, ready to use. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Folding Design: Easily folds flat for compact storage saving space and making it convenient to store when not in use. Built-In Carry Handle: Features a convenient built-in carry handle for easy transportation and portability allowing you to take it anywhere with ease. Indoor and Outdoor Use: Versatile design suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings making it perfect for picnics parties camping and more. Multi-Purpose: Ideal for a variety of uses such as dining crafting working or serving providing a practical solution for any occasion. Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting durability and stability supporting everyday use and various activities.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd